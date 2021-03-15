The Spirit Mountain Community Fund (SMCF) awarded $554,427 to 24 nonprofit organizations during a virtual check presentation on March 10, 2021.
This was the Community Fund’s first check presentation, since Covid-19 shut down in-person operations for all non-essential staff and visitors to the Tribe last March.
Among the non-profits to receive grants from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund this quarter were:
· Benton County: CASA Voices for Children - $30,000
· Clackamas County: Lines for Life - $10,000; North Clackamas Watersheds Council - $10,000
· Lane County: School Garden Project of Lane County - $7,500; Wordcrafters in Eugene - $7,500; St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County - $50,000; South Lane Mental Health Services - $10,000
· Lincoln County: Habitat for Humanity-Lincoln County - $10,000
· Linn County: CASA of Linn County - $50,000; Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center - $10,000
· Marion County: Stayton Public Library Foundation - $7,000; Oregon Environmental Council - $15,000; Family Building Blocks - $10,000
· Multnomah County: Black Parent Initiative - $5,000; The Blosser Center for Dyslexia Resources - $5,000; Reading Results - $40,000; Financial Beginnings - $30,000; SMART Reading - $50,000; The Children's Book Bank - $10,000; Compassion Connect - $50,000
· Washington: Kinship House - $50,000; Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center & Foundation - $30,000
· Yamhill County: Yamhill Carlton Together Cares - $7,500; Yamhill Community Action Partnership - $49,927
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6% of all casino revenue to non-profit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon. Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts & culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety. Since inception, the Community Fund awarded more than $85 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Oregon.
“Our check presentations are a way to come together as a community, to give thanks, celebrate and honor our grantees who work tirelessly to help those in need,” said Executive Director Mychal Cherry. “We are thankful and grateful to our nonprofit partners who provide pivotal services for children and families during this very challenging time.”
