The Spirit Mountain Community Fund (SMCF) awarded $701,418 to 30 non-profit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation in Grand Ronde on March 11.
Among the non-profits to receive grants from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund this quarter were:
· Benton County: Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis - $15,000
· Clackamas County: Children's Course, Inc. - $33,500; Northwest Center For Alternatives To Pesticides - $12,060; The Freshwater Trust - $20,100
· Lane County: Classroom Law Project - $16,750; Daisy Chain Creating Healthy Alliances in New-Mothering – $50,000; Looking Glass Youth and Family Services, Inc. - $10,050; Oregon Law Center - $33,500
· Lincoln County: Hearts With A Mission - $50,000; Lincoln County Child And Family Day Treatment Center - $100,000
· Linn County: Fire Technology Foundation - $6,000; Fish of Albany, Inc. - $4,000; Jackson Street Youth Shelter - $26,700
· Marion County: Connections365 - $7,500; Recovery Outreach Community Center - $7,500
· Multnomah County: Boost Oregon - $13,400; Columbia Riverkeeper - $13,400; National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA) - $50,000; Shadow Project - $36,000; The Wallace Medical Concern - $35,000
· Polk: American Heart Association, Inc. - $27,808; Dallas Oregon Recreation, Inc. - $5,000; Polk County Fire District No.1 - $10,041; Salem Dream Center - $50,000
· Tillamook: Crag Law Center - $20,100; Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity - $11,725
· Washington: Assistance League of Portland - $5,000
· Yamhill County: McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity - $7,500; Reach Northwest - $7,500; West Valley Fire District - $16,284
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community.
In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6% of all casino revenue to non-profit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon. Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts & culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety.
Since inception, the Community Fund awarded 2,814 grants to non-profit organizations in Northwest Oregon totaling $83,597,506.
“The strength of our local partnerships is something Spirit Mountain Community Fund takes pride in,” said Executive Director Mychal Cherry. “It is an honor and privilege to support those organizations in NW Oregon who are working to improve the quality of life for families, making it a better place to live, work and thrive. Hayu Masi (Many Thanks)!
