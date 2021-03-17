On Wednesday, March 24 at 3 PM, Driftwood Public Library will host a live virtual author talk with Dana Simpson, the bestselling cartoonist behind Phoebe and Her Unicorn.
Alongside the event, Driftwood staff will present a virtual unicorn storytime, as well as a take-and-make unicorn craft.
The comic strip, which is syndicated in over 100 newspapers nationwide, tells the story of nine-year-old Phoebe Howell’s humorous adventures with her best friend, a unicorn named Marigold Heavenly Nostrils. The collected editions of the comic strips and associated graphic novels have regularly appeared on the New York Times bestseller lists for children’s graphic novels, have received the Pacific Northwest Book Award and the Washington State Book Award, and are perennial favorites at Driftwood Public Library. The comic is also in development by Nickelodeon as a children’s series.
The virtual talk is open to all ages and will take place virtually via Zoom. Ms. Simpson’s presentation will be geared toward children, and kids are encouraged to ask questions about her work and Phoebe’s world! To register for the event, please contact Rachel Humpert at rhumpert@lincolncity.org. Craft kits can be picked up via the library’s curbside service from Monday March 22nd through Friday, March 26th while supplies last. Curbside hours are 1 PM – 5 PM Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and from 10 AM – 2 PM on Thursdays.
For more information about these events or to learn more about the library’s other services, please contact Library Director Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney at 541-996-1251, or via email at kbrodbeck-kenney@lincolncity.org.
