For the first time in about a decade, English language learners can now take classes in Lincoln City at the Oregon Coast Community College North County Center. The ESOL classes will also be available offered at the college’s Central County Campus in Newport.
“We are excited to see the return of ESOL classes to OCCC’s Lincoln City Center,” said Dave Price, OCCC’s vice president for engagement. Price’s role includes oversight of the North County Center. “We believe the demand is there and that this is an important service to provide our North County neighbors, as well as those throughout the rest of Lincoln County.”
The ESOL classes kick off with the start of Spring Term, beginning April 4. Courses include skill development in reading, writing, speaking, listening, pronunciation, computer skills and more. Students have flexible options to fit their schedule, in-person or through distance education, either online or by phone, and with evening options.
OCCC also offers GED general education courses in Newport and Lincoln City for adult learners aged 16 and up who wish to prepare for the GED Test or improve skills for employment. Adults who want to gain confidence in the workplace by brushing up or improving their writing or math skills also benefit from these classes, with a cost of just $20 per term. Interested students will be asked to attend an orientation and take a placement test.
Class sizes are small, with in-person and online options and caring instructors who are committed to helping students achieve their academic goals. Reading, writing, math, critical thinking, and general academic development are addressed in multi-skill, supportive classrooms.
ESOL classes are being offered at the Lincoln City OCCC campus Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-7:20 p.m. starting April 4. At the Newport campus, classes are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-11:20 a.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:50 p.m.
Also in Newport, classes are held at the Oceanspray Family Center, 1039 NW Nye Street, Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7:50 p.m.
GED courses are offered in-person and online, and a Spanish GED course is also available.
Online options include Math 1, taught Mondays and Wednesdays from 2-4:30 p.m. (also available in Lincoln City); Math 2, taught Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:20 p.m.; Language Arts, taught Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-8:20 p.m.; and Social Studies and Science, taught Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m.
In-person courses include GED Math 1, taught at the Lincoln City campus (and online) Mondays and Wednesdays from 2-4:30 p.m.; and Spanish GED, taught Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-8:20 p.m. at the Newport campus.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. The application deadlines for the college’s 2022-2023 Nursing and Aquarium Science programs are nearing. Find OCCC on LinkedIn, or follow the College on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
