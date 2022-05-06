The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology will host a 2022 Spring Keynote talk with Ian van Coller on his award-winning project Naturalists of the Long Now, which features his collaborations with paleoclimatologists. During this event, van Coller will also share some of his artist books that focus on climate change and the concept of deep time.
In conjunction with this event, jDc Fine Art in Gleneden Beach will host an exhibit of van Coller's photographic series Svalbard. The gallery will host an opening reception on May 21 from 5 - 7pm with van Coller present. The exhibit will run from May 21 - June 25, 2022.
Ian van Coller was born and raised in South Africa. He moved to the United States in 1992. He received a BFA from Arizona State University and a MFA from the University of New Mexico. Van Coller has been a Professor of Photography at Montana State University in Bozeman since 2006 where he lives with his wife, two children and two dogs. His work has been widely exhibited in the United States as well as internationally and is included in over fifty public collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Getty Research Institute. Van Coller is a 2018 John Simon Guggenheim fellow as well as a fellow of The Explorers Club.
This Spring Keynote talk is a free Zoom event with Ian van Coller at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. This event is hosted by Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Register at www.sitkacenter.org/events
About the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology
Through workshops, residencies and events the Sitka Center provides time and space for place-based reflection, inquiry and creation at the intersection of art and ecology. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on Cascade Head in the Salmon River estuary north of Lincoln City, Sitka offers a place where visual artists, writers, natural scientists, musicians and interdisciplinary creatives of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish their curiosity and creativity. 2021 marks Sitka’s 51st year of offering art-and nature-inspired workshops, residencies and public events on the Oregon Coast.
