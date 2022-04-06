The Lincoln Pops is a quintessential big band playing swing, standards and big band fare. With 19 musicians and four vocalists, the Pops’ big sound includes trumpets, trombones, saxophones, piano, drums, guitar and vibraphone, along with a variety of vocalists.
The dance floor is open, but a partner is not required. You’re free to just sit back and tap your toes through three sets of fun. Complimentary cookies and punch. Beer and wine sold separately.
Tickets are $24 general, $22 seniors, $17 youth. LCCC Membership discount and complimentary tickets will be honored.
Tickets are on sale now at Upcoming Events – Lincoln City Cultural Center (lincolncity-culturalcenter.org)
or you can buy your tickets at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.