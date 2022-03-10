The spring whale migration begins in March and the best whale watching sites are open at your favorite coastal parks, although trained volunteers will not be on site. The Spring Whale Week hosted by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and volunteers is canceled for 2022.
Although the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay remains closed, OPRD is bringing back the popular whale watching livestream on the Oregon State Parks YouTube channel. The livestreams are scheduled daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21-25. The Whale Watch Center will reopen to visitors in late spring 2022.
Designated whale watching sites offer the best chances of spotting whales because of their locations, usually slightly elevated above the ocean and in areas where whales are more easily seen.
Some 25,000 gray whales will pass by Oregon's shores from late March to June on their way to cool Alaskan waters. Many will be accompanied by their calves, born during the winter in the warm lagoons off the coast of Baja, Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.