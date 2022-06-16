After a long pause of two years, St. Augustine Church will hold its annual Fun Festival, this year called: “Friends Gather Here” Fun Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
The festival is a fun event where residents and visitors to Lincoln City can:
· savor off-the-grill hamburgers, hot dogs and Cajun corn, authentic Mexican food and home-baked goods
· enjoy exciting games and activities for youngsters and adults, with prizes, popcorn and cotton candy
· purchase a variety of potted plants and art and craft items from specialty vendors
The chance to win raffle prizes also attracts much attention from festival participants.
St. Augustine Church is located at 1139 NW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
