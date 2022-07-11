St. Peter The Fisherman Lutheran Church invites you to Vacation Bible School (VBS) 2022.
July 18-22
9 a.m. to noon
St. Peter The Fisherman Lutheran Church
1226 SW 13th
PO Box 169
Lincoln City OR 97367
541.994.8793
Step back in time to the Jerusalem Marketplace. Smell the fresh bread, weave a basket of reeds, make clay pots. Can you hear the music echoing through the marketplace? Engage all senses as you transport your church to a different time and a fresh experience – and walk with Jesus today.
To pre-register or if you need bus transportation to VBS, please call the church at 541-994-8793.
