We are back! After a year off for the Pandemic the Spectacular Rummage Sale is back. This sale has been an annual event for more than 35 years. As always, all of the proceeds from the sale are sent to our mission projects. Including locally, My Sister’s Place, North Lincoln Hospice, Lincoln County Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Neighbors for Kids. We support Bethesda Group Homes, Lutheran World Relief and more.
Before the COVID lockdown, we had collected clothing and household items for the 2020 sale which didn’t happen. After the September fire, we were able to open our building, and share what we had collected with the victims of the fire. Besides what we had collected, many in the community provided food, meals, paper goods and more to distribute to those displaced by the fire.
Our café will be open for coffee and tea. Sorry, no lunches this year. We hope to be fully open for Christmas Bazaar in November.
We are Lutheran Women in Mission at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church.
Our sale is Friday and Saturday, June 25th & 26th. 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Half price all day Saturday, bag sale 2– 3 p.m. on Saturday.
