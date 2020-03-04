Kick off spring by participating in a SOLVE beach cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
Volunteers can now sign up for one of 45 locations on the coast. Oregonians will mobilize along the entire Oregon coast to remove tens of thousands of pounds of litter and marine debris washed in from winter storms.
Presented by AAA Oregon, the SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup welcomes families, schools, business groups, and volunteers of all ages to join together in cleaning Oregon's beaches.
"We are proud to join Oregonians from across the state at this annual tradition of spring cleaning for our state’s special coastal places," said Tim Morgan, CEO of AAA Oregon, and a native Oregonian. “Taking care of our state is a huge priority for AAA and our employees.”
New this year is an emphasis on volunteers bringing their own supplies to reduce the amount of disposable supplies used. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or buckets, as well as their own work or garden gloves.
The majority of the Oregon coast will be cleaned by volunteers from the Columbia River jetty beach to Harris Beach near Brookings and dozens of beaches in between. To see a list of cleanup sites you can register for in advance, visit solveoregon.org or call 503-943-2835. Check-in and receive your instructions at one of 45 beach cleanup sites from Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria to Harris Beach in Brookings.
Since 1984, over 260,000 volunteers have removed an astounding 3.6 million pounds of debris from Oregon's beaches. This debris comes in many forms, from the single bottle cap littered on the beach to a thousand-pound commercial fishing net. A recent study published in the journal Science indicates that about eight million metric tons of plastic are entering the ocean globally each year, the equivalent of five bags of trash for every foot of coastline in the world. With this number on the rise, the impacts on the ocean and its beaches are high.
"Thousands of pounds of marine debris, both from Oregon and across the Pacific basin, wash ashore on our iconic beaches each year, threatening the health of our wildlife and coastal communities," said Jon Schmidt, SOLVE Program Coordinator, in a press release. "While this is a worldwide problem, local citizens have the power to make a difference here on our own beaches."
Be prepared by dressing for any weather and wearing sturdy shoes. You are encouraged to bring your own reusable bucket or bag, gloves, and a filled water bottle to help reduce plastic waste. If you happen to forget, SOLVE will provide bags and gloves. Don’t forget about the small stuff! The most commonly found items of trash found on Oregon beaches are tiny bits of plastic and cigarette butts, which can be harmful to shore birds and marine life. Bring an old strainer to sift the sand for these items.
The Spring Ocean Beach Cleanup is presented by AAA Oregon. Additional sponsors include: The Standard, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and local coastal haulers; media sponsors K103fm and KOIN 6.
SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model for volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.