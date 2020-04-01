Across Oregon, and here in Lincoln City, billboards and flashing signs echo the sentiment made by Governor Kate Brown: Stay Home, Save Lives.
This past week, several local businesses like Chinook Winds Casino Resort, have put up signs or billboards with their own message to visitors regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Chinook Winds’ billboards read, “Stay Home, Be Safe. The beach is waiting.” While others like ODOT’s flashing signs visible around town read ‘Stay Home, Save Lives.”
This past week, Gov. Brown launched a statewide public awareness campaign with Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, the Oregon Health Authority and public health partners to inform Oregonians about the urgent importance of staying home to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign includes a strident statement that has come to the forefront: “Don’t Accidentally Kill Someone.”
“We are facing an unprecedented crisis. None of us have been through anything like this before,” Brown said. “The single most important thing each of us can do to protect our community and frontline workers, and to save lives right now, is stay home.”
The campaign was created to speak directly to Oregonians across the state about the significance of the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon, and what they can do to help. It also highlights the essential workers on the front lines of this crisis, such as health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees and many more, who are working every day to ensure Oregon continues to operate during this crisis.
“We created this campaign with the Governor because we don’t want to look back and wish we had done more,” said Jason Bagley and Eric Baldwin, executive creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy Portland. “We have a lot of heart for Oregon and all who live here, and we know that staying home will save lives. This campaign provides clarity and conviction around what staying at home means — and how we all have a role to play to help our community.”
The Stay Home, Save Lives campaign will appear on television, radio, on social media, and online. Oregon Health & Science University contributed their expertise by providing information and perspective from doctors and scientists. The work by Wieden+Kennedy was done on a pro-bono basis for the state.
Travel Oregon, a semi-independent state agency, has an existing contract with Wieden+Kennedy, which permitted the agency to work with the Governor’s office on the public awareness campaign related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the newly released modeling has shown, we know that if Oregonians continue practicing social distancing measures, we can give our health care system time to ramp up and get ready to meet the serious threat COVID-19 poses to Oregon,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. “It’s important for Oregonians to remain vigilant through this crisis and continue to stay home for all those who must be outside for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.