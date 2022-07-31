snaps for sinners

“Snaps for Sinners” plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is thrilled to welcome this Missouri-based independent modern folk fusion band to Newport as part of their U.S. Tour.

With influences ranging from traditional jazz to folk-punk to country, “Snaps for Sinners” is a saucy swing ensemble hellbent on making people dance and have a good time, while also delivering a powerful message that inspires empathy and altruism. With the release of their new album, “Snaps” has been igniting audiences nationally.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.