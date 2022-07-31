“Snaps for Sinners” plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is thrilled to welcome this Missouri-based independent modern folk fusion band to Newport as part of their U.S. Tour.
With influences ranging from traditional jazz to folk-punk to country, “Snaps for Sinners” is a saucy swing ensemble hellbent on making people dance and have a good time, while also delivering a powerful message that inspires empathy and altruism. With the release of their new album, “Snaps” has been igniting audiences nationally.
For their performance at the Newport Performing Arts Center, the band promises a show that is, “a synthesis of several very different traditions. While it pulls inspiration from New Orleans style traditional jazz, bluegrass, Django & European folk elements – with a blend of contemporary songwriting techniques – the fusion of those elements makes it truly distinct from the styles from which we pull our creative juices.”
Band member Jay Drapes shared about their current tour: “Summer started in May with a trip through Oklahoma and Amarillo then Denver. June brought us into Kansas City and Arkansas in between wrapping up our newest album. July has us on a two-week tour of Kentucky/Indiana/Ohio for some of our favorite old river towns. After we spend our week in Oregon, we have one more wild route to do back through Oklahoma and down into Texas and New Mexico before bringing us back to Denver, which will mark the end of our tour season for this year.”
The band played Astoria years ago but shared, “The Oregon Coast (and I say this as a coastal child) is one of the most beautiful places in the States, and we are eager for another opportunity to be out there!”
