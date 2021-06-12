Story Time at the Museum Returns

Join us for the return of our program Story Time at the Museum with Doug Force on Saturday, June 19th at 1 pm. This summertime themed Story Time will be held outdoors near the entrance of the museum. We will have a canopy set up so this event will take place rain or shine! Doug has decades of teaching, educational, and storytelling experience and makes the stories come alive! Kids of all ages are welcome to attend and we hope to see you there!
What: Story Time at the Museum
When: Saturday, June 19th from 1 - 2 pm
Where: 4907 SW HWY 101 on the grass outside the entrance of the museum
Cost: Free!
