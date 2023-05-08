Once Upon a Mattress to be performed at 6:30 p.m. May 12 and 13 and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 20 by the Tiger Stripe Players at Taft High School 7-12.
When sophomore Kyle Jackson thinks about his role as “Sir Harry” in the production, he said he appreciates what being part of this comedic and musical version of The Princess and the Pea has brought him, as well as how that will pay off for the audience.
“I’ve realized my potential for singing in higher ranges,” he said. “I didn’t really know I could sing songs like that. I think those songs, especially the ones with comedic aspects and a lot of physical humor are ones people will like.”
The play’s co-director Chloe Migliaccio said she also thinks people are going to really like the show’s creative take on The Princess and the Pea and that the production will connect to people of all ages.
“With musical numbers that are fun and upbeat, I hope there will be lots of toes tapping in the audience,” she said.
Seventh grader Hannah Stolpp said she sees her portrayal of Lady Larkin - as well as that of the entire cast - as something even deeper than that.
“There are people of all genders, sexualities, and grades in this show,” she said. “When you come to this show, you’ll really notice the support and help that we have for one another. Just watching us express emotions and have fun is a really great thing that I think a lot of people will enjoy when they watch.”
Once Upon a Mattress is scheduled to be performed at 6:30 p.m. May 12 and May 13 and at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. May 20 at Taft High School 7-12, located at 3780 SE Spy Glass Ridge Dr. in Lincoln City. Performance seating opens 30 minutes before each showtime. Cost is $8, $5 with student ID. VIP Closing Night pre-show meet and greet the cast 5:30 p.m. May 20. $5.
For more information, call 541-996-2115.
