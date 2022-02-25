Lincoln City Cultural Center staff have been leading guided tours of the Washed Ashore exhibit for students in grades K-12 throughout the month of February and through March 13, when the featured exhibit ends. Visual arts director Krista Eddy has designed a large piece and a process by which touring classes can contribute.
When possible, students assemble components of a marine debris sculpture that will be permanently placed on the cultural center grounds.
Eddy said tours of the Washed Ashore exhibit and an art experience have been given to all students at Taft Elementary School so far for 3-6th grades and are now occurring for Oceanlake Elementary School students for grades K-2.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center has also hosted a few alternative schools for this tour, including the Newport Outdoor School, St. James Santiago School, and the Lincoln City Christian School, Eddy added. Taft High School students are also participating by collecting plastic and making ‘kebabs’ for the project.
“Students that are coming through the exhibit have been very interested in ‘What is washing ashore,’ they have been identifying items that are part of the sculptures and have been asking excellent questions,” Eddy said.
Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin and Gertrude the Penguin attract visitors to the lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The popular exhibit was installed in October.
“The tour includes all of the Washed Ashore sculptures inside and out and some thoughtful discussion about the plastic pollution in our oceans,” Eddy said.
Eddy said as students rotate through different parts of the Washed Ashore tour, they can participate in two different art experiences. The older students receive supplies and instruction for observational drawings of the jellyfish hanging in the auditorium with oil pastels. Each student can make a ‘kebab,’ which will make up two giant starfish that will become a permanent outdoor public art sculpture at the culture center.
“This collaborative Tidepool Rock sculpture is a very special part of our programming right now as our wish is to get most North County kids involved in it so that when they drive past the center, they can say ‘I helped make that’ for decades to come,” Eddy said.
The nonprofit Washed Ashore project was founded in 2010 by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi, using debris she collected from the beaches in Bandon. The project illustrates the problem of plastic pollution in a creative and engaging way to get people to think about the problem, Eddy said.
“The sculptures are made entirely of beach debris collected from 300 miles of Oregon beaches and are put together in a way that invites the viewer to ‘find’ items and think about why those items were washed up on our beaches,” Eddy said.
Eddy said it is an impactful experience for viewers and students alike because most people do not realize the size and gravity of this problem.
“Art is a powerful tool for community and environmental action and out hope is that students will take away a sense that they can be part of the solution by thinking about plastic consumption in their lives and that the ocean and all our neighbors in it need our help,” Eddy said.
This educational opportunity has been made possible by a grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, along with general exhibit sponsors the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, The Ford Family Foundation, The Roundhouse Foundation, the Oneatta Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Explore Lincoln City, North Lincoln Sanitary Service and The Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve Collaborative.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center invites the public to come to the cultural center from 3-5 p.m. Fridays, from Feb. 25 to March 11, for an open workshop station for anyone interested in participating in the making of the new Tidepool Rock sculpture. The sculpture is being made with non-recyclable plastic trash and beach debris and will be completed this summer for permanent display at the future Lincoln City Cultural Plaza on the grounds of the cultural center. It is made it the style of the Washed Ashore sculptures that have been an exhibit at the center since October but will remain after the exhibit ends.
