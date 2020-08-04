The young readers at Samaritan Early Learning Center have a newly expanded library, thanks to a $1,700 grant from the Walter R. Behrens Foundation, which funds charitable, literary and educational enrichment opportunities in North Lincoln County.
The dozens of new hardback and paperback books are sure to grab the attention of students learning to read or developing their reading skills. The colorful volumes, covering a range of fun and exciting topics, were selected by the staff and purchased through Bob’s Beach Books of Lincoln City.
The books are maintained in classroom libraries at the school. In addition to having access to the latest children’s books, students ages 3 to 5 can prepare book reports and earn Reward for Reading Coupons to redeem at Bob’s Beach Books, Robert’s Bookshop or book fairs.
“It’s so fun to share these new books with our students,” said teacher Melissa Collard, who prepared the grant request. “We are grateful that the Walter R. Behrens Foundation recognized the need and awarded us a nice sum so we could create a reading treasure trove for our kids.”
Serving infants, children and families of Lincoln City and north Lincoln County for the past three decades, Samaritan Early Learning Center is located on the campus of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. It holds a five-star rating, the highest quality rating possible from Oregon’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS).
