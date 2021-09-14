Pictured here with mall manager Sharyn Jasmer, Nicole, Geoff and Ashley Petersen of Lincoln City Gifts donated 75 backpacks filled with supplies. According to organizer Roger Robertson, as of 10 a.m. on Friday, September 10, Business for Excellence in Youth had received $18,480 in cash, merchandise and school supplies for local students in their annual Stuff A Bus campaign.
View the online version of our 2021 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard publication here!
View the online version of our 2021 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard publication here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.