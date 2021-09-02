The annual Stuff A Bus is rolling on to help the school children of North Lincoln County.
Founded 27 years ago by Diane Kusz and Roger Robertson the event provides school supplies for all ages of students from kindergarten through high school.
Local businesses are handing out shopping bags with attached lists of school supplies needed by area students. People are asked to bring the bags to Lincoln City Outlets on September 10, 2021, between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm.
The major supporter of Stuff A Bus continues to be Lincoln City Outlets. Stores in the center are making significant contributions and the center office under the watchful eyes of Sharyn Jasmer is running a variety of promotions to encourage the gifts of the community.
Prior to the event, bags of clothing, shoes, school supplies can be dropped at the Center’s main office.
For those wanting to support the event with cash donations, checks can be written to BFEY, Business for Excellence in Youth, a 501 C 3, working to feed, clothe and support all needs of students.
This year parents are encouraged to bring their school children to the Lincoln City OUTETS to pick up a bag of school supplies that volunteers have assembled. Items left over will be delivered to the school offices to fill the needs throughout the school year.
“Most years we gather over $20,000 in cash and merchandise,” said Robertson. “The generosity of our area is amazing, many of the gifts are from people who do not have school age children but know and understand the importance of having the tools for a successful year in the classroom.”
