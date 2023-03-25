Oregon Coast Council for the Arts has opened registration for Summer 2023 Performing and Visual Arts day camps.
Students entering grades 1-12 (in the fall of 2023) are invited to take part.
Tuition ranges from $175-$450, based on camp length, and scholarships are available for all camps. If funds are a barrier to learning, parents/guardians are encouraged to request scholarship information when registering, or by calling 541-574-3364.
Before and/or after-camp care is also available, during some camps, for an additional fee. Full information at www.coastarts.org/camps.
Shakespeare Camp
Led once again Rod Molzhan, with assistance from Milo Graamans, this year’s camp runs June 18-29 at Newport Performing Arts Center and will culminate in a performance of the bard’s classic comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, on stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Students entering grades 6-12 are invited to join the company and help bring this wonderful show to life!
Visual Arts Camps
OCCA’s own Arts Education Manager, Sara Siggelkow, will lead these camps at Newport Visual Arts Center, along with a team of experienced teaching artists. Students entering grades 1-8 are invited to explore their creativity and meet new friends, as they combine their own vision and imagination with the building blocks of art – line, shape, form, value, space, color, and texture.
Camp 1 (for students entering grades 5-8) will take place July 10-14 with full-day and half-day options. Camp 2 (for students entering grades 1-4) is a half-day camp, with morning or afternoon options, and will take place July 24-28.
Theatre Camp
Director Jennifer Hamilton and Associate Director Anna Zimmerman invite students entering 3rd-8th grades to take part in the ultimate performing arts experience July 17-28 at Newport Performing Arts Center. Participants will audition for, be cast in, and mount a full production as they make new friends, find out about the Happy Box, enjoy camp dress-up days, and earn prizes from the camp treasure chest in this enjoyable summer offering.
Students will be cast in one of two shows based on age. The younger group will perform the musical Disney’s Newsies Jr., and the older group will perform in the hilarious play The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza.
To register a child or learn more about these camps and instructors, visit www.coastarts.org/camps
