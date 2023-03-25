Oregon Coast Council for the Arts has opened registration for Summer 2023 Performing and Visual Arts day camps.

Summer Camp

To register a child or learn more about the camps and instructors, visit www.coastarts.org/camps

Students entering grades 1-12 (in the fall of 2023) are invited to take part.

