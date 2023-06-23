Summer Camp

Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department is introducing brand new 3-day sports camps of soccer, volleyball, and basketball.

 Courtesy photo

Summertime means good weather and late sunsets, but it also marks the return of all the summer activities that make being outside worthwhile.

In addition to the plenty of opportunities that kids will have to get out into the sunshine, the Lincoln City Parks and Rec Department has activities for all age ranges.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.