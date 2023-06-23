Summertime means good weather and late sunsets, but it also marks the return of all the summer activities that make being outside worthwhile.
In addition to the plenty of opportunities that kids will have to get out into the sunshine, the Lincoln City Parks and Rec Department has activities for all age ranges.
“We have youth camps, including brand new 3-day sports camps of basketball, soccer, volleyball, and pickleball, as well as our daily Mon-Fri RECKids Adventure Camp,” Recreation Manager Mike Davies said. “We also have many special events coming up; Ocean’s Edge 5k behind Kyllo’s on Jul. 8, Pickleball tournament in Aug, Touch A Truck on Jun. 24 from 12–2 p.m. at the Community Center, and National Night Out on Aug. 1 at the Community Center.”
Information about how to sign up and how much activities cost can be found on the Lincoln City website. Parks & Rec Director Jeanne Sprague said Lincoln City will be “buzzing with activity throughout the summer,” and the most popular activities are the special community events, many of which are free to the public, and the community pool and ten weeks of summer camps.
For those interested in summer camps, sign up quickly!
“Register now for summer camps as they sold out last year, and are projected to this year,” Davies said.
For those who are more inclined to recreate aquatically, Lincoln City is also offering a variety of ways to get people off the couch and into the water.
“We are offering Junior and Youth Level 1 swim lessons and daily RECSwims for the public to enjoy,” Aquatics Manager Torin Tostanoski said. “Our pool is the spot to be for the summer!”
The Lincoln City Community Center offers a 25-meter swimming pool with an enclosed water slide, diving boards, and rope swing; a warm water instructional pool with water features; and a 12-person hot tub.
Lincoln City Parks and Recreation consists of 35 Parks and Open Spaces, with over 400 acres of trails, beach access, pathways, and many opportunities for outdoor recreation, according to their website.
The Parks and Rec department at Lincoln City uses a variety of strategies to encourage residents to get out and get active.
“We send out constant marketing to the general public via social media, our FUN Guide, flyers, press releases, and we have a lot of word of mouth,” Davies said.” We are consistently evaluating existing programming to make sure it is meeting the needs of the public by implementing new programming that the public asks for.”
Community input for new park
In addition to the many activities available to the people of Lincoln City, the Parks and Rec department is seeking community input on its new Community Park. This Community Open House for the new Lincoln City Community Park will be held on Sat, Jun. 24, at 12 p.m., at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place.
This open house coincides with the free Touch-A-Truck event at the Community Center parking lot. Free hot dog lunch, crafts, and truck activities are available for all ages, courtesy of many local organizations, per a Lincoln City press release.
The development and construction of this 6.71-acre site into a new community park is stated as the #1 goal of the 2016 Lincoln City Parks System Plan and will address a recreation gap in the southern part of Lincoln City. The release said the park would offer new amenities to residents and visitors, including sports facilities, a covered event area, a playground, picnic areas, and other gathering spaces.
The Community Park 6.71-acre park site is located in the Taft District, between SE 50th and 51st Street at the former Taft Elementary School site.
For more information go tohttps://www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation.
