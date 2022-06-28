The annual Summer Kite Festival took place June 25-26 at the D River State Recreation Site. The longstanding tradition is two days of kite-flying activities.
The festival attracts large crowds of amateur and professional kite fliers. Every summer, visitors and locals alike flock to the beach to see the kites taking flight over the beach.
