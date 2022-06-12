Lincoln County School District is excited to offer summer meals again. There are some important changes that will happen with summer meal services this year.
Changes include:
● Parent(s)/ Guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children
● Students/participants must be present to receive a meal and remain onsite when consuming their meal (a fruit or vegetable only may be taken off site) and
● Multiple meals will not be served at one meal service
While the impact of this change may affect each participant and their families differently, the school district remains committed to serving healthy meals in a safe and friendly environment.
Why the changes?
Throughout the pandemic, The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the government agency that administers the school district’s summer meal program, waived many of the program requirements, offering flexibilities to meal service operations in an effort to serve participants safely and minimize exposure to COVID-19. Several of the current waivers offering flexibilities are set to expire in the near future. Due to the expiration of these waivers, participants can expect to experience some changes from last summer’s meal service.
Meals are available at no charge to all children ages 18 & under.
During July, LCSD will also offer Summer Fun Garden Activities once a week in your area with lunch included. Check the LCSD website www.lincoln.k12.or.us and social media for more information coming soon.
Please do not hesitate to contact the LCSD Nutrition Services Office at 541-336-2156 if you have questions about this change.
2022 Lincoln County Summer Meal Sites
Newport Locations
Dates
Days
Meals
Menu
Breakfast
Lunch
Sam Case Elementary
6/15/22 through 8/26/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
459 NE 12th St.
7/8, 7/15, 7/22 & 7/29/22
F
Sam Case Garden Club (10:30)
Newport High (Summer School dates only)
6/20/22 through 7/1/22
M -F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
322 NE Eads St.
8/15/22 through 8/19/22
M -F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
Toledo Locations
Toledo Elementary
6/20/22 through 7/1/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
600 SE Sturdevant Rd.
8/15/22 through 8/19/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
Toledo Library
6/15/22 through 8/26/22
M-F
Lunch Only
Hot & Cold
N/A
11:30 to 12:30
173 NW 7th St.
7/6, 7/13, 7/20 & 7/27/22
W
Toledo Library Garden Club (10:30)
Toledo Jr/Sr High School (Summer School dates only)
6/20/22 through 7/1/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
1800 NE Sturdevant Rd.
8/15/22 through 8/19/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
Lincoln City Locations
Oceanlake Elementary
6/15/22 through 8/26/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
2420 NE 22nd St.
7/5, 7/12, 7/19 & 7/26/22
Tu
Oceanlake Garden Club (10:30)
Taft 7-12 School (Summer School dates only)
6/20/22 through 7/1/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Dr.
8/15/22 through 8/19/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
Waldport Location
Crestview Heights Elementary/Waldport High
6/15/22 through 8/26/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
11:30 to 12:30
2750 Crestline Dr.
7/7, 7/14, 7/21 & 7/28/22
Th
Crestview Heights Garden Club (10:30)
East County Sites
Eddyville Charter (Summer School dates only)
7/25/22 through 8/11/22
M-Th
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:45 to 9:45
12:00 - 1:00
1 Eddyville School Road
Siletz Valley Charter (Summer School dates only)
6/20/22 through 7/1/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
12:00 - 1:00
245 NW James Franks Ave.
8/8/22 through 8/19/22
M-F
Breakfast & Lunch
Hot & Cold
8:30 to 9:30
12:00 - 1:00
Meals will only be served during the hours listed above.
Meals must be eaten at the serving location. Fruits & vegetables may leave the serving site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.