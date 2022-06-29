The Central Coast Tennis Association is sponsoring a six-session series of tennis lessons for kids ages 6-10. The instructor will be USPTA-certified pro Lee Boles, who has over 35 years teaching experience at all age levels.
Lessons will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Salishan Tennis Center, 7760 Highway 101 in Gleneden Beach, starting July 6. Loaner racquets are available. Cost is $100 for the series, which includes a t-shirt.
Scholarships are available. Space is limited.
Email mckailaklugh@gmail.com to register a child or leave a message at Salishan Tennis, 541-764-3633.
