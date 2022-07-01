The war happening in Ukraine weighs heavy on the hearts of so many Oregonians. To help turn the tragedy of war into something beautiful, the artists of Pacific Artists Co Op in Lincoln City are using the Ukraine symbol for peace to make a difference.
Pacific Artist co-op in Lincoln City members are contributing original artworks and all the proceeds go to the Heart to Heart International which responds to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine by transporting essential medical supplies and medicines to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers. They also offer medical services support to surrounding countries that host Ukrainian refugees.
The Artist's Co Op is offering new art for sale at the Art Reception from 5-7 p.m. on July 8. The Art will be displayed on a designated wall for Ukraine art where the proceeds will go to the Heart to Heart International charity,“To get life-saving medicines and medical supplies into Ukraine to help the people impacted by this crisis.” . Many paintings & Photographs will be of the sunflower which is the national flower of Ukraine representing peace and solidarity.
Contributing artists: Wayne Ruby, Susan Hanson, Catherine Hingson, Josh Bryant, Rosemary Wood-Hemm, Sara Hemmer, Pam Young , Lisa Talley, Sam Sevier , Donna Mcoy ,Jody Anderson ,Katt Wamsley, Bill Hunt, Mike Palmer, Stephanie Reitmajer , Lucynda Campbell, Holly Crilly.
This is the first Open House in over a year. Three of our artists will demonstrate how they create their unique art pieces . We hope you will join us July 8th 5 to 7 pm for refreshments, meet our artists, have fun and support Ukraine, Slava Ukraini!
