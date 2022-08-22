Come to the beach in Lincoln City for a high-octane event fueled by cool classics, 4x4s, low riders, motorcycles, and every description of American muscle car!
Whether there to shine and show your cherished chariot, or admire the automotive audacity of others, you won’t be able to steer clear of the fun. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is hosting the 21st Annual Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off, Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28 at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
Surf City and Sound Off offers great vendors for food and car-related items. The Perry Gerber Band will be playing music from the 60’s-’80’s throughout the day. This exciting show takes place in the parking area of the casino. There are classes for every type of vehicle from muscle cars, trucks, imports including best of awards.
Registration for the Surf City car, truck and bike show and Surf City Sound Off is only $20 and includes entry in to one competition format, a t-shirt, $5 in Free Slot Play with $10 of each entry going to Angels Anonymous. All registration proceeds go to support Angels Anonymous, a local non-profit organization created to assist local residents with basic, immediate needs. The event is in the main parking area in front of the casino this year.
You can register online at www.chinookwinds.com until August 25 or at the registration booth at the event.
The Sound Off Competition will be awarding the loudest car audio competitors, as well as the best sound quality. In 2021 more than $20,000 was raised and this year the hope is to raise even more money for this worthy local charity.
Event Hours and Schedule
Saturday, August 27
Surf City viewing hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vehicle Registration 8 a.m. to 11a.m.
Live Music The Perry Gerber Band 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no charge for admission to attend this family-friendly event.
To participate in the Car Competition, there is a $20 entry fee. Applications are available online at www.chinookwinds.com. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located on the beach in Lincoln City, OR. It is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
For Vendor applications or to register your vehicle contact Tony Blomstron at 541-996-5738 or tonyb@cwcresort.com.
