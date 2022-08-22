Come to the beach in Lincoln City for a high-octane event fueled by cool classics, 4x4s, low riders, motorcycles, and every description of American muscle car!

The Cars

Classic and vintage cars fill the lot at the Chinook Winds Casino.

Whether there to shine and show your cherished chariot, or admire the automotive audacity of others, you won’t be able to steer clear of the fun. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is hosting the 21st Annual Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off, Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28 at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

