Chinook Winds Casino Resort (CWCR) is welcoming back the 20th Annual Surf City Classic Car Show and Sound Off Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.
Trucks and motorcycles are making an appearance for the fourth year adding more reasons to come enjoy this annual event. The event will look a little different this year in order to keep the CWCR team, visitors, vendors and show participants safe amid COVID-19.
Surf City and Sound Off will offer vendors for food and car-related items and DJ Ultrasonic playing music all day. This show takes place in the parking area of the casino, where there will be classes for every type of vehicle from muscle cars, trucks, imports including best of awards.
Social distancing queues and masks are strongly encouraged while viewing cars, standing in lines and when not eating or drinking. CWCR thanks Surf City Major sponsors supporting Angels Anonymous: Les Schwab Tires, Power Autogroup, Napa, Explore Lincoln City and Davison Autoparts.
Registration for the Surf City car, truck and bike show and Surf City Sound Off is $10 and includes a t-shirt, a custom mask and $5 in Free Slot Play. All registration proceeds go to support Angels Anonymous, a local non-profit organization created to assist local residents with basic, immediate needs.
The event is in the main parking area in front of the casino this year. You can register online at www.chinookwinds.com until August 22 or at the registration booth at the event.
The Sound Off Competition will not only be awarding the loudest car audio competitors, but also the best sound quality as well. Most competitors take part in local contests all over the country to accrue points towards national-level competition.
Each year, the top vehicles in each class are invited to participate at the “dB Drag Racing World Finals.” The Surf City Sound-Off winners get triple points toward an invitation to the prestigious World Finals.
In 2019 more than $10,000 was raised and this year CWCR hopes to raise even more money for this local charity. Sound Off sponsors allowing more money to be given to Angels Anonymous are DD Audio, B 2 Audio, and Sonic Audio.
Event Hours and Schedule
Saturday, August 22:
Surf City viewing hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vehicle Registration 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Music (DJ Metal) 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Surf City Judging 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Concessions 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Winners announced 4 p.m.
Sunday, August 23:
Concessions 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SoundOff Registration (Lower Parking Lot) 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
SoundOff Judging Starts at 10 a.m.
There is no charge for admission to attend this family-friendly event. To participate in the Car Competition, there is a $10 entry fee. Applications are available online at www.chinookwinds.com. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located on the beach in Lincoln City, OR. It is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. For Vendor applications or to register your vehicle contact Tony Blomstron at 541-996-5738 or tonyb@cwcresort.com. For more details or information, please call 1-888-6665 or 541-996-5825; or visit www.chinookwindsc.com.
