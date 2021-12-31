The Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation has teamed up with North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson’s Sanitary Service and Lincoln County surf shops to help clean up our local beaches this winter. As an additional incentive to keeping our local beaches clean, volunteers will also be entered to win monthly prizes donated by the surf shop partners and the Surfrider Foundation, as well as the grand prize—a 7’6” Lib Tech Pickup Stick Surfboard— donated by 10 Barrel Brewing.
Monthly beach cleanups are scheduled on the second Saturday of each month from December through February. The next one is Jan. 8, 2022.
To participate, volunteers can use their own supplies or pick up bags and gloves at the following area surf shops:
ZuhG Life Surf Shop, 3219 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City
Pura Vida Surf Shop, 845 1st St., Otter Rock
South Beach Surf Shop, located in Aquarium Village 3101 Ferryslip Rd #619, South Beach
Volunteers are welcome to pick up trash at their favorite Lincoln County beach on Saturday, Jan. 8, and drop off their debris at any of the partner surf shops between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In doing so, you will be entered to win the grand prize.
As an additional bonus, Newport Surfrider will hold a drawing each month for a monthly prize, which will be announced through their newsletter. All volunteers will be entered to win the grand prize surfboard following the last cleanup in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.