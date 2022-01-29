“Sweetheart Dance” with the Lincoln Pop Big Band is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Why 101.
Enjoy the sweetest holiday with the Lincoln Pops.
There will be cookies and other treats, plus a flower for every lady. Beer and wine will be sold separately. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
General admission is $22, $20 for seniors, $15 for students. LCCC membership discount will apply.
