Inspired by the marine debris message of Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea? If you’re ready to take action, spend some time at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 26. “Swimming Upstream: Addressing Plastics Pollution Through Action” is a free community event that will present slide shows, talks, information tables and petitions on the subject. This drop-in event will be open from 2-5 p.m. in the LCCC Auditorium, underneath the Washed Ashore Jellyfish Bloom, a collection of beautiful creatures made entirely of plastics collected on the beaches of Oregon.
“Swimming Upstream,” organized by volunteer Washed Ashore docent Roxanne Hills and supported by SOLVE, will offer ongoing talks, every half hour on the half hour. At press time, the speaker roster includes:
• Arica Sears, Deputy Director of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association
• Rep. David Gomberg, Oregon State Legislature
• Jaclyn Sisto-Lopez, Community Engagement Manager, SOLVE
• Sen. Dick Anderson, Oregon State Senate, Former Mayor of Lincoln City
• Michael Edwards, Writer, Oregon Coast TODAY
• Brad Parks, Conservation Education Director, Washed Ashore
• Grace Doleshel, Youth Programs Coordinator, Oregon Coast Aquarium
Washed Ashore, the nonprofit arts and environment nonprofit based in Bandon, will bring a hands-on art project using plastic marine debris. Participants will make plastic “kebabs” that will make their way into the next Washed Ashore sculpture, a Tiger Rockfish.
Organizations and individuals will provide brochures, activities, petitions and other ways to affect change in this important issue. If all that advocacy makes you hungry, the cultural center will provide a complimentary spread of locally made Crow Hop bagels, custom schmears, fruit and water.
While you’re at the center, don’t miss the exhibit of Washed Ashore artwork, arranged both inside and outside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Bring the family to meet Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin and Gertrude the Penguin and Chompers the Shark, along with Giacometti the River Otter and the sea jelly bloom, and a variety of informational panels. Among the favorite indoor displays is the wall of floats, ropes, plastic items and debris, all of which was collected by a single Lincoln City resident during a single month in 2021.
Admission to the exhibit and events is free, thanks to funding by the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, The Ford Family Foundation, The Roundhouse Foundation, the Oneatta Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Explore Lincoln City and North Lincoln Sanitary Service. The LCCC also received installation support from Knottworks Construction and the Inn at Spanish Head.
The Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve Collaborative, SOLVE and Siletz Tribes Charitable Contribution Fund have joined the community of local sponsors making the Washed Ashore experience a reality for the central coast.
The work is combined with scientifically based educational signage to teach children and adults about ocean stewardship, responsible consumer habits and how “every action counts” to help save the sea. The outdoor exhibit is open from dawn to dusk daily, while the indoor portion is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and by appointment. The Washed A-Store, which sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, re-usable silverware and posters, is open along with the indoor exhibit. Proceeds from the sale of these environmentally friendly souvenirs supports both the cultural center and Washed Ashore organizations.
The exhibit is scheduled to remain in place through March 13. As part of the Washed Ashore project, the cultural center is coordinating the following free community education/action events:
• Washed Ashore Field Trips with Hands-on Art Experiences, by appointment Feb. 1-March 13 – Through the support of local and regional funders, LCCC staff are leading guided tours of the Washed Ashore exhibit for students in grades K-12, and beyond. Whenever possible, students will also assemble components of a marine debris sculpture that will be permanently placed on the Cultural Center grounds. To inquire about a field trip for your group, call Krista, 541-994-9994.
• Meet the Author: Oregon Legacy Series presents Allison Cobb, 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 -- Allison Cobb, author of "Plastic: An Autobiography" and a writer for the Environmental Defense Fund, will speak in the auditorium. All attendees ages 12 and over must present proof of vaccination at the door. Sponsored by the Friends of the Driftwood Public Library, the D Sands Condominium Motel and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
• “Swimming Upstream: Addressing Plastics Pollution Through Action,” 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 -- Inspired by Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea? Learn how you can make a difference at this free community event. Browse the information stations, contribute to the hands-on plastics art project and hear a range of speakers, with a new presenter every half hour (on the half hour). All attendees ages 12 and over must present proof of vaccination at the door. This event is co-sponsored by SOLVE and the LCCC.
• “What Should Be Washing Ashore,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 -- As Lincoln City says farewell to the popular installation of Art to Save the Sea, join us for a look at "What Should Be Washing Ashore,” with the Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative and partners. Learn about ocean currents and biodiversity and explore how you as a casual beachcomber with a smartphone can help climate scientists better understand the ocean environment through the WRACK LINE Project, the latest Coastal Climate Change + Community Art, Science, and Tradition Project. Visit 4CASTProject.org to learn more. All attendees ages 12 and over must present proof of vaccination at the door.
“We’d like to thank all the generous foundations, agencies and businesses that stepped forward last summer, as well as all the people who have donated since Washed Ashore arrived,” said Niki Price, executive director of the LCCC. “They’ve started a real community effort that we hope will have lasting impact.”
To learn more or get involved, contact LCCC’s executive director, Niki Price, at 541-994-9994 or niki@lc-cc.org. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101, inside the historic Delake School.
