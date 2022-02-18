Lincoln City Cultural Center has released the final roster of speakers and nonprofit partners confirmed for its Feb. 26 plastics pollution event, “Swimming Upstream.” If you are concerned about plastics pollution, especially in the ocean and on our beaches, you are invited to attend this free educational event, open from 2-5 p.m. under the Washed Ashore Sea Jelly Bloom at the Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City.
This drop-in, all-ages forum will offer practical information from nonprofit groups who are already working on this issue, like Surfrider International (Rise Above Plastics), the Lincoln City Sustainability Committee, SOLVE, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Oregon State Parks and the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. Washed Ashore, the nonprofit arts and environment nonprofit based in Bandon, will bring a hands-on art project using plastic marine debris. Participants will make plastic “kebabs” that will make their way into the next Washed Ashore sculpture, a Tiger Rockfish.
Attendees can nosh a variety of donated snacks, including fruit from Trillium Natural Foods, taffy from Ainslee’s Candy Shop, snacks from Oceana Natural Foods Co-op and coffee from The Green Salmon in Yachats. Also provided will be fresh Crow Hop bagels and freshly made schmears, along with water and tea.
Members of the public are encouraged to drop in, for any amount of time, to consider the petitions, brochures and other ways to advocate. In accordance with LCCC board policy, all those ages 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (two shots) or a negative clinic test taken within 72 hours of the event.
There will be three speakers featured every hour, with some allowances made for legislators who may be called to Salem. Here’s the schedule:
2 pm-3 pm
Ryan Parks, Conservation Education Director, Washed Ashore
Grace Doleshel, Youth Programs Coordinator, Oregon Coast Aquarium
Arica Sears, Deputy Director of Oregon Coast Visitors Association
3 pm-4 pm
State Rep. Dave Gomberg (D-District 10)
Susanne Brander, Ph.D, Assistant Professor, OSU Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences Dept.
State Sen. Dick Anderson (R-District 5)
4pm-5pm
Ryan Parker, Beach and Trail Ranger, Oregon State Parks
Jaclyn Sisto-Lopez, Community Engagement Manager, SOLVE
Michael Edwards, Freelance Writer
While you’re at the center, don’t miss the exhibit of Washed Ashore artwork, arranged both inside and outside the Cultural Center grounds. Bring the family to meet Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin and Gertrude the Penguin and Chompers the Shark, along with Giacometti the River Otter and the sea jelly bloom, and a variety of informational panels. Among the favorite indoor displays is the wall of floats, ropes, plastic items and debris, all of which was collected by a single Lincoln City resident during a single month in 2021.
Admission to the exhibit and events is free, thanks to funding by the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, The Ford Family Foundation, The Roundhouse Foundation, the Oneatta Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Explore Lincoln City and North Lincoln Sanitary Service. The LCCC also received installation support from Knottworks Construction and the Inn at Spanish Head. The Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve Collaborative, SOLVE and Siletz Tribes Charitable Contribution Fund have joined the community of local sponsors making the Washed Ashore experience a reality for the central coast.
The work is combined with scientifically based educational signage to teach children and adults about ocean stewardship, responsible consumer habits and how “every action counts” to help save the sea. The outdoor exhibit is open from dawn to dusk daily, while the indoor portion is open from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday-Monday, and by appointment. The Washed A-Store, which sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, re-usable silverware and posters, is open along with the indoor exhibit. Proceeds from the sale of these environmentally-friendly souvenirs is split between the Cultural Center and Washed Ashore.
The exhibit is scheduled to remain in place through March 13. In addition to Swimming Upstream, the Cultural Center is coordinating the following free community education/action events:
• Washed Ashore Field Trips with Hands-on Art Experiences, by appointment Feb. 1-March 13 – Through the support of local and regional funders, LCCC staff are leading guided tours of the Washed Ashore exhibit for students in grades K-12, and beyond. Whenever possible, students will also assemble components of a marine debris sculpture that will be permanently placed on the Cultural Center grounds. To inquire about a field trip for your group, call Krista, 541-994-9994.
• “Swimming Upstream: Addressing Plastics Pollution Through Action,” 2-5 pm Saturday, Feb. 26 -- Inspired by Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea? Learn how you can make a difference at this free community event. Browse the information stations, contribute to the hands-on plastics art project and hear a range of speakers, with a new presenter every half hour (on the half hour). All attendees ages 12 and over must present proof of vaccination at the door. This event is co-sponsored by SOLVE and the LCCC.
• “What Should Be Washing Ashore,” 11am-2pm Saturday, March 5 -- As Lincoln City says farewell to the popular installation of Art to Save the Sea, join us for a look at "What Should Be Washing Ashore,” with the Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative and partners. Learn about ocean currents and bio-diversity, and explore how you as a casual beachcomber with a smartphone can help climate scientists better understand the ocean environment through the WRACK LINE Project, the latest Coastal Climate Change + Community Art, Science, and Tradition Project. Visit 4CASTProject.org to learn more. All attendees ages 12 and over must present proof of vaccination at the door.
Speakers
Rep. David Gomberg -- David Gomberg represents House District 10 in the Oregon Legislature. The central coast district ranges from Tillamook to Yachats and inland to Sheridan. David and Susan live just north of Lincoln City. Outside of the legislature, he describes himself as a professional kite flier. His company designed and manufactured kites, operated three retail stores, and performed around the world with large show kites. He has flown for Walt Disney, the Super Bowl, the London Millennium Celebration, and in 40 different countries. In 2005, he was inducted into the Kite Hall of Fame.”
Sen. Dick Anderson -- Sen. Anderson represents Senate District # 5 that encompasses the Central Oregon Coast from Cape Meares South to Coos Bay. In addition, Anderson participated in Lincoln City’s local government for the last 12 years, with six of those as its mayor.
Grace Doleshel -- Grace has experience in environmental advocacy and youth engagement, having studied Environmental Public Policy at Oregon State University. Her work aims to elevate youth voices and advocacy within the environmental movement. She serves as Youth Programs Coordinator at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Her "Swimming Upstream" talk will highlight the aquarium's actions against plastics pollution, and actions that anyone can take to affect positive change.
Brad Parks - Growing up in Michigan on a small family farm surrounded by forests, streams and swamps, Brad’s connection to nature started early. A family trip during middle school brought his first encounter with the ocean. Brad had read about tide pools and all sorts of ocean creatures, so investigating the rocky Oregon coast was magical. As the Senior Director of Guest Experience he was proud to host Washed Ashore in 2016. He now serves as Conservation Education Director for Washed Ashore.
Arica Sears -- As Deputy Director of Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Arica works with land management agencies, local businesses, nonprofits, government entities, and citizens to inspire travel and strengthen collaboration to create and steward a sustainable coastal economy. In her free time she is the host of the Big Tourism Podcast on the American Shoreline Podcast Network, connecting with tourism professionals worldwide.
Ryan Parker -- Ryan has worked as a beach and trail ranger with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department since 2008. He also serves on the Newport City Council.
Jaclyn Sisto-Lopez -- Sisto-Lopez, Community Engagement Manager at SOLVE, is originally from Carlton, Ore. She has a Masters in Social Work and has worked with nonprofits internationally as well as in Boston and Portland.
Michael Edwards -- Edwards is a practitioner of the custodial arts and a free-lance writer whose work is often seen in the Oregon Coast TODAY. At Swimming Upstream, he'll talk about planned obsolescence, consumer society and the need to fix our old "stuff" to preserve the resources we have.
