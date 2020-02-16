Meet working professionals, find out what skills employers expect, get answers to your career-related questions and learn more about interesting and rewarding career paths by attending the annual springtime Career Fair on Wednesday, April 22, in the Main Gym at Taft 7-12 School in Lincoln City.
Admission and parking are free to Lincoln County School District high school students.
Students will interact with working professionals, skilled journeymen and tradesmen, business owners, and career and technical education representatives from a variety of industries, including business; education; fine and performing arts; health care; hospitality management, nonprofit, government and military service; science and technology; and social sciences and services.
The goal of the event is to introduce students to the expectations, work experience, educational requirements, character attributes and other factors that employers demand when interviewing and selecting candidates for professional, entry-level jobs.
In addition to learning about skilled trade apprenticeships and college-to-career pathway programs, students will have the opportunity to speak one to one with small business owners, chief executive officers and other professionals, all of whom are volunteering their time, talent and resources to inspire Lincoln County students to prepare for and pursue rewarding careers.
A list of employers who will attend the event will be announced later this month. Students are required to attend the event during their school’s scheduled time slot, including Taft HS students, 8:20 to 9:40 a.m.; Toledo HS students, 10 to 11 a.m.; Waldport HS students, 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.; and Newport HS students, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The gym is located at the south end of the campus in Room 114. Parking is available in the front entrance lot.
If you’d like to represent your business to LCSD high school students at the event, call Lori Thomas, Taft7-12 colleges and careers coordinator, (541) 996-2115, ext. 122 or email lori.thomas@lincoln.k12.or.us.
