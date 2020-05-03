Although the school building is currently closed to the public, Taft 7-12 still wanted to honor their students for their hard work.
The staff votes each month to nominate students of the month based on their TIGER PRIDE – ROCK expectations, which include being responsible, organized, cooperative, kinda and avid.
This month we want to honor the following students:
RESPONSIBLE
Caden Marshal – "For his efforts making sure that he is accessing his Online classes," school officials said.
ORGANIZED
Clayton Walker – "He has been super organized in asking for help, setting up meetings, showing up to class, and using email to stay in communication with his teachers."
COOPERATIVE
Addie Gates – "She has been helpful with her peers and respectful with adults."
KIND
Michael Scovell – "He is very respectful and works well in the roles that he takes on."
AVID
Brenna McFadden – "She works hard, despite connectivity issues. She attends all meetings, communicates often via email, and submits all of her assignments."
"Congratulations on being recognized as Taft Students of the Month! We are proud of all of our students as they are adjusting to distance learning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.