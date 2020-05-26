Oregon schools have all been faced with the same dilemma this school year: How can they hold a graduation ceremony within the states COVID-19 restrictions.
It seems Taft 7-12 has developed a solution.
Today (May 26), Principal Nick Lupo announced that Taft would be holding a unique ceremony on June 6 at Taft High School.
“We have some great plans in place for our seniors that will be different from our traditional graduation, but we believe it will still honor our graduates,” Lupo said in a letter to families. “I want to thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we all have went through some dramatic changes.”
Starting at 11:20 a.m. on June 6, Taft will show a virtual graduation video on the schools website and social media. The pre-recorded video will feature the traditional ceremony format with speeches from Lupo, Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray, guest speaker Mary Parnell and speeches from the Valedictorians and Salutatorians.
After the video, students will head up to the school at 1 p.m. for a drive-up graduation. Graduates, along with their families, will take turns driving up to the designated booths that will include the receiving of the diplomas, gifts and more.
The school has also instilled safety guidelines such as requiring a minimum of six feet between all graduation participants and having all staff members wear masks. Additionally, all passengers will remain in the vehicle except for photo opportunity for one family member taking a photo from a designated area. Staff will monitor and make sure each family stays in the designated area and wears masks.
Other safety measures can be seen online at taft-high.lincoln.k12.or.us.
“The graduating class of 2020 will never be forgotten,” Lupo said in the letter. “I am grateful for all the support that each of you have given to our students as they end one chapter of their lives and start a new one.”
