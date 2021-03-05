Expertly led by Taft 7-12 art instructor, Noah Lambie, Taft 7-12 students of art and design will take center stage at the Chessman Gallery this spring.
This showcase demonstrates their artistic skill and technical knowledge and also their tenacity and strength in the middle of a really abnormal year. The show will include self portraits done like you’ve never seen and also clocks and other items made with laser cutters and 3D printers.
Show dates are slated for March 12 through April 5. On March 12, the Lincoln City Cultural Center will host a Live Virtual Gallery Opening Tour on Facebook @Lincolncityculture. The virtual tour will begin at 4 p.m. and will be hosted by Krista Eddy.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center has new business hours: 10 to 4 Thursday through Sunday. Masks and social distancing required in the building.
