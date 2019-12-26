culinaryclass.jpg
The Taft Culinary Program is taking over the Culinary Center in Lincoln City.

Join them for a special fundraiser and bring questions for the students, along with your appetite. A plated roast chicken meal and wine will be served after the demonstration.

They will also have several items to raffle. Tickets are being sold on EventBright.com for $40.

The Taft Culinary Program class includes:

- Roasted Chicken

- White Wine Tarragon Sauce

- Homestyle Noodles

- Sauteed Vegetables

- Apple Crisp served with Tillamook Ice Cream

Instructors: Taft Culinary Students

**Class attendees must be 12 years of age or older**

To redeem a gift certificate please call 541-557-1125

Date And Time

Sat, January 25, 2020

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location

Culinary Center in Lincoln City

801 SW Hwy 101

4th Floor

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Meet the Chef

Culinary Center Manager Donna Riani - Riani came to the Oregon Coast on vacation and decided to call it home in 2012. Riani has been in the restaurant business since the age of 16 getting her start in the Chicagoland area with other stops in Colorado and Illinois.

Now at the Culinary Center, her position has allowed her to combine her two loves… food and teaching. It is Riani’s mission to educate visitors about where their food comes from and how it is raised and prepared. Riani’s goal with every class is being able to teach someone a new technique or recipe and have them say “I can do that.” That is her definition of success.

