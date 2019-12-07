This December, Lincoln City’s historic Taft district is aglow with a brilliant holiday spirit along Siletz Bay. The renovated Taft Dock is sporting a festive light display now through Jan. 5.
The dock lighting marks the beginning of an expanding array of winter holiday experiences in Lincoln City. During long, winter nights, the dock acts as a beacon, inviting people to explore the historic Bayfront area. Check out the latest attraction yourself in this vibrant, fun beach town.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with their Lincoln City helpers, hosted an official lighting ceremony on Dec. 2. Pixies from Pixiefest filled in for Santa’s elves. Pixiefest is a family-friendly celebration of the beloved Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland conducted by the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, June 27-28, 2020.
Also in attendance was the spooky crew from Haunted Taft and A Tour to Die For, including Bigfoot, Ghostie and pirates. Haunted Taft is a spine-chilling walking tour of the Historic Taft District in Lincoln City featuring ghost stories and local lore and A Tour To Die For is a lantern tour of Taft Pioneer Cemetery where you meet the residents buried there. Both tours take place in October with Haunted Taft full moon events throughout the year.
The lighting of the Taft Dock is a partnership between Lincoln City Parks & Recreation and Explore Lincoln City.
“We’re already brainstorming how to make it even bigger and better every year,” said Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation Director.
Come and see this unique holiday experience before it disappears. For more information, contact Explore Lincoln City at 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
