The annual Taft 7-12 Senior Awards Night was held on May 27, but in a unique, one-of-a-kind format.
Via a Zoom call, the Taft class of 2020 along with their families convened for the event that was emceed by Principal Nick Lupo and Assistant Principals Maddy Anderson and Matt Hilgers. Lupo presented a lengthy slideshow that listed each award winner and a live chat allowed families to show their appreciation.
Altogether, this year’s total dollar amount for scholarships received reached $199,700, according the school administrators. $107,000 of that total is from the seniors’ individual schools of choice, $21,000 of the total is from the ‘Gear Up’ scholarship, $53,700 is from the local/private scholarships and $18,000 is foundation-based scholarships.
In addition, seven students will be enlisting into the military and nine students plan on attending a university or community college next fall. Also, three students received the Oregon Coast Scholars Award, which covers tuition costs at Oregon Coast Community College.
“Thank you all for attending the first virtual Senior Awards Night. It was a very successful night and Taft was able to honor and congratulate our seniors! Way-to-go…Class of 2020,” Staff Administrators said in a letter. “Taft would like thank all of the sponsors and community partners that provided scholarships. We appreciate all of your support for our Taft Tigers!”
See all the award winners in the document attached to this article.
Taft graduation will be held both virtually and at the high school on June 6.
