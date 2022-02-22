The Taft High Senior Class of 2022 is proud to be hosting one Lincoln City’s most popular events, the Senior Class Fish Fry. This annual event is graciously sponsored by Mo's Restaurant in Lincoln City and will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
The Fish Fry is typically the largest fundraiser for Taft’s graduating students, and for the class of 2022, it will be one of their only fundraisers. With the onset of COVID-19, students have not had the same opportunities to raise funds, so bringing back this classic dine-in and take-out event will be their biggest opportunity for the community to rally and show their support. All proceeds will help with the cost of graduation and Class of 2022 Senior celebrations.
Proceeds from the Fish Fry portion benefit a Senior Class Day and graduation celebrations, while the simultaneous Senior Class Parents Raffle supports a Drug and Alcohol Free Grad Night Party. The cost is $15 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. The meal will include fish and chips, or chicken and fries, and include a berry cobbler dessert upon request. You may purchase your tickets from any Taft High senior, from the Taft High School front desk during school hours, or on the day of the event at Mo's.
