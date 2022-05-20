Classmates of the Class of 1972 are invited to celebrate 50 years since graduating high school.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Wapiti Park, located at 2118 SW Drift Creek Rd. in Lincoln City.
Bring your own picnic food and drinks (there will be a barbecue available for use)
For more information go to Facebook: Taft HS Class of ’72 (OR)
or email: tafths72@gmail.com
