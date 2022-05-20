High school reunion

Classmates of the Class of 1972 are invited to celebrate 50 years since graduating high school. 

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Wapiti Park, located at 2118 SW Drift Creek Rd. in Lincoln City. 

https://www.wapitirvpark.com/event-space

Bring your own picnic food and drinks (there will be a barbecue available for use)

For more information go to Facebook: Taft HS Class of ’72 (OR)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/526568025801956/

or email: tafths72@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.