The Taft High School Swim Team qualified seven of the boys on the team for the State OSAA Championship Swim Meet this last Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Swim Center in Beaverton.
The 200 Individual Medley Relay with Sam Cortes, Logan Meyer, Dylan Rodriguez and Adrian Moreno medaled in fifth place. The 400 Freestyle Relay finished in seventh place overall with Dylan Rodriguez, Caleb Cortes, Noah Serrato and Sam Cortes.
In individual swims, Sam Cortes medaled in the 200 IM (second place) and 100 breast stroke (third place) and broke both of those Taft swimming records.
The team overall placed 10th of the 17 teams that gained points overall.
