Parents of the Taft High School Class of 2022 cordially invite their community to a luau, filled with delicious Hawaiian food, live music and entertainment, on Saturday, April 9, in the Commons at Taft 7-12.
The event includes an auction for items donated by the generous business community, raffle drawings and door prizes, as the Taft senior parents work to raise money for the annual drug and alcohol-free grad night party. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Luau tickets are $20 each for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and include a full plate of Hawaiian food made by Oceans Apart Catering. Dinner will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. with final auction and raffle drawings from 6:30-7 p.m. Music and dancing will keep the crowd entertained throughout the evening. There will also be a fun and delicious dessert dash featuring a wide variety of tasty treats.
The parents work to create a supervised, all-night event that provides the graduating seniors an opportunity to celebrate with their classmates one last time in a safe and sober environment.
In addition to the luau, the senior parents are also offering another way for community members to contribute to the cause: the grad night fundraiser raffles. There are three, with all drawings set for April 9 at 6:45 p.m. at the luau. Tickets are on sales now for only $20 for a raffle to win a $500 gift certificate from Meredith Lodging, generator donated by Halvorson-Mason or a sofa and loveseat donated by Roby’s Furniture. A big-ticket live auction item at the luau is for a recliner donated by Coastal Appliance and Furniture valued at $870. Join them on Tuesday, April 19, at Gallucci’s Pizzeria for the annual 50/50 fundraiser where half of the net proceeds from sales for the evening go to the Senior Parent Group. In addition to great food there will be raffle tickets for great prizes available for sale throughout the night.
Can't decide? Try the 50/50 general raffle, with tickets $2 each or three for $5. The winner will receive half of the cash proceeds, or one of several other valuable prizes.
The Senior Parents are making it easy to contribute to this effort you can purchase tickets or donate from any member of the Senior Parent Group. For details, contact Kari Fairfield at 503-679-6709 or email 2022taftgrads@gmail.com.
