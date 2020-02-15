The parents of the Taft High School Class of 2020 cordially invite their community to a luau, filled with delicious Hawaiian food, live music and entertainment, on Sunday, March 1, in the Commons at Taft 7-12.
The event will also include a silent auction, raffle drawing and door prizes, as the Taft Senior Parents work to raise money for the annual drug and alcohol-free grad night party. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Luau tickets are $20 each, and include a full plate of Hawaiian food made by Oceans Apart Catering. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., with live music from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and the larger show from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Hawaiian music, with guitar, steel guitar, drums and vocals, will be played by Michael Dane and friends, along with guest hula dancers and drummers. There will also be a fun and delicious dessert dash featuring a wide variety of tasty treats, sponsored by My Petite Sweet and other donors.
The Taft Senior Parent Group is a registered nonprofit organization, formed to present the Grad Night Party for each class of graduating Tigers. The board and membership changes each year, as each new group of seniors heads toward the finish line.
The parents work to create a supervised, all-night event that provides the graduating seniors an opportunity to celebrate with their classmates one last time in a safe and sober environment. Communities that provide this type of Grad Night event have virtually eliminated alcohol and drug-related injuries on graduation night.
In addition to the luau, the senior parents are also offering another way for community members to contribute to the cause: the Grad Night Fundraiser Raffles. There are three, with all drawings set for March 1. You can win a $500 gift certificate from Meredith Lodging, with tickets just $20 each. Or, try your luck in the raffle drawing for a Stihl Chainsaw MS250 -- those tickets are $10 each.
Can't decide? Try the 50/50 general raffle, with tickets $2 each or three for $5. The winner will receive half of the cash proceeds, or one of several other valuable prizes.
The Senior Parents are making it easy to contribute to this effort: luau and raffle tickets are available online at https://taftseniorparentgroup2020.square.site/
or from any member of the Senior Parent Group. For details, contact Niki Price, 541-921-2006.
