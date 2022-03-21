Taft senior Ryan Sou signed a letter of intent Monday, March 14, to wrestle for Umpqua Community College's Women's Wrestling team in the 2022-2023 school year. Umpqua finished No. 2 in the nation this season for women's community college wrestling.
Sou got on the podium at the high school OSAA state girls wrestling tournament finishing sixth at 115 pounds. She is Taft's first girl state placer in wrestling. She is excited to keep wrestling and move back to Roseburg which is where she lived before she moved to Lincoln City in the ninth grade. She is not sure what she will do as a career yet, but she will take some first-year college courses and see what she gets interested in.
Head Coach Robb Ellis said, "Ryan has been a pleasure to coach. She listens and wants help and it is amazing to see how good she has gotten. She is one of the most gifted natural athletes I have ever coached. I am excited to see what she is capable of at the next level. Umpqua is a solid program and she will be in good hands with their coaching staff.”
