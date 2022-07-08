The decision to attend college is a big one. Whether you are a recent high school graduate or have been working for years and just thinking of starting in college – or finishing a degree you may have started before – Oregon Coast makes it easy to make a fresh start.
The college is making it even easier this summer with a series of On-the Spot Admissions events, where students can apply, explore financial aid, meet with an academic advisor, and select the courses ideal for their academic and career goals – all in one convenient visit to the college. The event is ideal for students with a variety of goals – from those planning to earn a one-year certificate to accelerate their career, to those working out the details of a transfer degree to eventually earn a four-year degree at Oregon State, Western, or another university.
The Oregon Coast team is here to ensure that when you start here, you can go anywhere.
The next On-The-Spot Admissions Event is set for 1-3 p.m. Monday, July 11. The event will be held at both the Central County Campus in Newport (400 SE College Way) or the North County Center in Lincoln City (3788 SE High School Drive).
For more information, visit oregoncoast.edu or call 541-867-8501.
