It's a long journey, but a journey that is necessary, according to three retired Marines who are walking across America.
Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, set off on a cross country journey across America June 6 from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon.
The walk is in support of America’s Missing and Killed In Action (MIA's) from all wars and conflicts, Gold Star families, as well as to highlight numerous other great charitable causes in support of helping and continuing to give back to others from all walks and challenges of life.
The two were joined in Elgin, Illinois Aug. 18 by Marine veteran Raymond Shinohara, who served with both LeHew and Coleman in the Marines.
LeHew and Coleman collectively served in the United States Marine Corps for 56 years on active duty and are two of America’s most highly decorated combat veterans who have served since the end of the Vietnam War, according to the the Marine veteran's social media page.
"They have been working together for years, not just in uniform, but also outside of it as they have been circumnavigating the globe in the search for America’s missing and killed in action since departing the active ranks of the US Military, investing their own money in the search and recovery of our nations lost heroes," the page states.
The three Marines said they hope through their epic journey across America they can spread the word of the plight of the nations missing and killed in action, as well as reinforce the principle of never leaving a fallen comrade behind and I am my brother and sisters keeper.
This journey began at the USS Constitution in Boston Harbor on June 6 this year and is scheduled to end in Newport Dec. 17, according to a published report feature on the Newport Police Department's Facebook page.
The route selected is the historic US Highway 20, America’s longest road. This specific road was selected to highlight the long journey home that over 81,000 missing US Service members have been trying to make since World War Two.
