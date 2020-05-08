To protect the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan Health Services implemented screening processes for all entering its hospitals, relying on current employees to fill the role of entrance screener. However, many of these employees will begin returning to their regular duties in coming weeks as restrictions on elective procedures are lifted.
This means that temporary workers are needed to pick up shifts.
“To ensure consistency and sufficient staffing, Samaritan leaders decided to create a temporary job for entrance screeners. The need to perform these screenings will not subside any time soon and we need to remain alert and mindful to take every precaution to minimize exposure to COVID-19," said Gail Worden-Acree, Vice President of Human Resources.
Positions have been posted for Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport. Entrance screeners will ask coronavirus screening questions and maintain documentation of everyone entering a Samaritan facility. They will provide education regarding proper mask and hand hygiene use, ensuring that everyone adheres to infection-prevention protocols. They will also assist patients and visitors with finding their way in the facility they are visiting.
To learn more about the positions, visit samhealth.org/Jobs and search the list of openings using the keywords entrance screener.
