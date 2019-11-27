Still in search of a place to find a Thanksgiving meal? Check out our list of businesses serving holiday dinners.
Thanksgiving at Salishan – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long House in Salishan. For more information and menu call 800-452-2300 or visit Salishan.com.
Thanksgiving at Side Door Cafe/Eden Hall - 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 6675 Gleneden Beach Loop Road. For more information and reservations call 541-764-3825 or visit SideDoorCafe.com.
Thanksgiving Day Buffet – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at MIST - Surftides. For more information call 541-994-3877.
Community Dinner – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St Augustine Catholic Church. For more information call 541-994-2216.
Traditional Dinner – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Siletz Bay Buffet and Rogue River Steakhouse at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort. For more information call 888-624-6228.
Thanksgiving Dinner – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maxwell’s Restaurant & Lounge. For more information call 541-994-8100.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
