Angels Anonymous is proud to announce that the Angels Ball and Festival of Trees are back on schedule of the Yuletide Season of 2021. Once again we will celebrate in style. Our main fundraiser, The Festival of Trees, will begin on December 1, and conclude with the Angels Ball on Dec. 4, at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. how wonderful it will be to once again open the Holidays with our friend and neighbors at the festive event.
COVID 19 and the Echo Mountain Fire greatly increased the need for assistance in North Lincoln County. Angels Anonymous, with the help of our generous donors, was able to help meet the need. In 2020, we assisted 148 families, many of them victims of the Echo Mountain Fire.
So put your thinking caps on to plan a dazzling tree for your family or your business to sponsor at the Festival of Trees and watch it raise money at the live auction on the night of the ball. It’s an invigorating experience to work together decorating the perfect tree for a perfect cause. not only is it a “feel good” experience, but you business will be in the spotlight among those who generously help our community to thrive.
those businesses who choose to sponsor monetarily, will receive recognition on our website and in the auction program.
The cost for a space and a tree to decorate provided by Angels Anonymous is $100. If you provide your won tree, the cost is $50. the prices remain the same as 2019, with the cost of ball tickets at $85.
Watch for updates throughout the summer. Sponsorship packet will be available after July 15. To receive a sponsorship packet, contact Roger Robertson at 541-996-4716 or phillyphil@msn.com. Packets will also be available at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce 4039 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City or at Coast Drafting and Design at 1540 SE HWY 101, Lincoln City.
