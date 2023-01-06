Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A new exhibit, “Celebrating Artistic Diversity,” by artist Arlon Gilliand is set to open Jan. 7 at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC). The show runs through Feb. 25.

The multidisciplinary exhibit is a celebration of Gilliland’s creative diversity and inventive style, inviting viewers on a journey through his variety and ease of play in mark and mask-making, according to a press release. Gilliland is known for his work in acrylic, watercolor, drawings, realistic, abstract, collage, ceramic masks, and even masks crafted from paper rolls.

